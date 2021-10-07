OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Buys Shares of 49,998 North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 49,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned about 0.11% of North Atlantic Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NAAC. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in North Atlantic Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $447,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,042,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,368,000. 53.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

North Atlantic Acquisition stock opened at $9.75 on Thursday. North Atlantic Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $9.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.71.

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

