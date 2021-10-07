OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Buys Shares of 63,242 Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURC)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURC) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 63,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $4,460,000. Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $1,321,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $2,908,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $745,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $6,072,000. 41.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AURC opened at $9.91 on Thursday. Aurora Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $11.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.94.

Aurora Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and media companies in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

