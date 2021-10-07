OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Invests $1.47 Million in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFDR. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,870,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,948,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,445,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $974,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $981,000.

Shares of PFDR opened at $9.88 on Thursday. Pathfinder Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.85.

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

