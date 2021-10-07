OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Invests $966,000 in Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 99,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition in the second quarter worth $134,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition in the second quarter worth $2,277,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition in the second quarter worth $2,810,000. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition in the second quarter worth $2,910,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition in the second quarter worth $5,032,000.

Shares of Pine Technology Acquisition stock opened at $9.75 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.68. Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify the business in the areas of InsurTech or insurance. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Ohio.

