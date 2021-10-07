OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Takes $1.21 Million Position in Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 124,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned approximately 0.99% of Tech and Energy Transition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition during the second quarter valued at about $966,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition during the second quarter valued at about $1,599,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition during the second quarter valued at about $6,762,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Tech and Energy Transition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,490,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TETC opened at $9.71 on Thursday. Tech and Energy Transition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.69.

Tech and Energy Transition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as M Acquisition Company IV Corporation and changed its name to Tech and Energy Transition Corporation in December 2020.

