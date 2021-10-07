ON (NYSE:ONON) Research Coverage Started at Williams Capital

Williams Capital began coverage on shares of ON (NYSE:ONON) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of ON stock opened at $29.59 on Monday. ON has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $40.80.

