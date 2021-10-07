OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) Short Interest Update

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a growth of 33.6% from the August 31st total of 14,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 61,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:OPBK opened at $10.39 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.34. OP Bancorp has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $12.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.69.

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $16.81 million for the quarter. OP Bancorp had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 12.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OP Bancorp will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from OP Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. OP Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

