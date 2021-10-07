OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 588,900 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the August 31st total of 777,900 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPGN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of OpGen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OpGen by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 22,099 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OpGen by 152.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 195,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 117,668 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OpGen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of OpGen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Get OpGen alerts:

Shares of OPGN traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,931,936. OpGen has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $4.37. The company has a quick ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $88.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of -0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.52.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. OpGen had a negative return on equity of 99.01% and a negative net margin of 906.54%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OpGen will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OPGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on OpGen in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered OpGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st.

About OpGen

OpGen, Inc is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. It also engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. It also offers guidance to clinicians about life threatening infections, improve patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms (MDROs).

See Also: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for OpGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OpGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.