Oppenheimer Weighs in on Williams-Sonoma, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) – Analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Williams-Sonoma in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $2.85 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.17. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.32 EPS.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WSM. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $191.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $193.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.09.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $166.86 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $173.33 and a 200-day moving average of $170.24. Williams-Sonoma has a 12-month low of $87.94 and a 12-month high of $204.41. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 65.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 12,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 2,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ryan Ross sold 2,700 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total transaction of $501,039.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.26, for a total transaction of $2,463,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,974 shares in the company, valued at $85,903,709.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,690 shares of company stock worth $9,972,734. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.11%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.