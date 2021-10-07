Oraichain Token (ORAI) Reaches Market Cap of $16.05 Million

Oraichain Token (CURRENCY:ORAI) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Oraichain Token has a total market capitalization of $16.05 million and $497,412.00 worth of Oraichain Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oraichain Token coin can now be purchased for $7.85 or 0.00014513 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Oraichain Token has traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00050108 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $126.14 or 0.00233178 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.36 or 0.00104193 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001849 BTC.

About Oraichain Token

Oraichain Token is a coin. Oraichain Token’s total supply is 19,779,272 coins and its circulating supply is 2,044,424 coins. Oraichain Token’s official website is orai.io . The official message board for Oraichain Token is medium.com/oraichain . Oraichain Token’s official Twitter account is @oraichain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oraichain (orai.io) is a data oracle platform that aggregates and connects Artificial Intelligence APIs to smart contracts and regular applications. “

Buying and Selling Oraichain Token

