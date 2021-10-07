Orbit Chain 24-Hour Volume Tops $20.44 Million (ORC)

Orbit Chain (CURRENCY:ORC) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Orbit Chain has a total market capitalization of $399.37 million and approximately $20.44 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbit Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001347 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded up 31.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Orbit Chain alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00049988 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $124.32 or 0.00230756 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.01 or 0.00103961 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00012105 BTC.

Orbit Chain Coin Profile

Orbit Chain (ORC) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 988,024,190 coins and its circulating supply is 550,213,005 coins. Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io . Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC). Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism. “

Buying and Selling Orbit Chain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbit Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbit Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orbit Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbit Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.