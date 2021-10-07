Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 116,591 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 3,055,510 shares.The stock last traded at $4.99 and had previously closed at $4.97.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ORC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orchid Island Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Orchid Island Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jonestrading upgraded Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.01 and a 200 day moving average of $5.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.66 million, a P/E ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.29.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Orchid Island Capital, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is presently 65.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 194,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 41,516 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 424.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,794,000 after buying an additional 747,586 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,649,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,132,000 after buying an additional 1,474,751 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 214,475.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 25,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 25,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 82,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 5,986 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile (NYSE:ORC)

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

