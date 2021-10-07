Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDF) Short Interest Down 33.1% in September

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDF) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 185,300 shares, a decrease of 33.1% from the August 31st total of 277,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 168.5 days.

Shares of OCLDF stock remained flat at $$10.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average of $9.77. Orica has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $10.26.

About Orica

Orica Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of commercial explosives and blasting systems. It operates through the following segments: Australia, Pacific, and Asia; North America; Latin America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Minova; Auxiliaries; and Global Support. The Australia, Pacific, and Asia; North America; Latin America; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa segment involves in the supply of commercial explosives and blasting systems including technical services and solutions to the mining and infrastructure markets, and supply of mining chemicals including sodium cyanide for gold extraction.

