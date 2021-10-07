Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) Now Covered by Bank of America

Analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.98% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Origin Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Origin Materials in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Origin Materials in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of ORGN opened at $6.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 257.95 and a quick ratio of 257.95. Origin Materials has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $14.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.67.

Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($5.18) by $4.90. On average, analysts forecast that Origin Materials will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Boon Sim acquired 10,000 shares of Origin Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.39 per share, for a total transaction of $53,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Riley acquired 40,000 shares of Origin Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.59 per share, for a total transaction of $223,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 70,000 shares of company stock worth $398,700 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORGN. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in Origin Materials in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Origin Materials in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Origin Materials in the second quarter valued at $89,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Origin Materials in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Origin Materials in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

Origin Materials Company Profile

Origin Materials, Inc operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

