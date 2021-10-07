Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Short Interest Down 26.1% in September

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200,000 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the August 31st total of 4,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.4 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research firms have commented on ORLA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.42.

ORLA stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.33. The company had a trading volume of 326,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.70. Orla Mining has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $6.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 20.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 8.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 1.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 315,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orla Mining during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 10.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 11,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.65% of the company’s stock.

Orla Mining Company Profile

Orla Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes Cerro Quema in Panama and Camino Rojo in Mexico. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

