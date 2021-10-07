Ormonde Mining (LON:ORM) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.88

Ormonde Mining plc (LON:ORM)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 1 ($0.01). Ormonde Mining shares last traded at GBX 0.99 ($0.01), with a volume of 50,244 shares.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.02. The stock has a market cap of £4.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95.

Ormonde Mining Company Profile (LON:ORM)

Ormonde Mining plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Spain and Ireland. It holds interest in the Salamanca and Zamora Gold projects consisting of 49.7% interest in two investigation permits in Salamanca province totaling 69 square kilometers and 44.9% interest in two investigation permits in Zamora province totaling approximately 37 square kilometers located in western Spain.

