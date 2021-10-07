Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

OCDX has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCDX opened at $19.50 on Monday. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $15.14 and a 1-year high of $22.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion and a PE ratio of 67.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.70 and its 200-day moving average is $20.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $492.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.39 million. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Clifton Yates sold 25,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $563,655.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 346,942 shares in the company, valued at $7,653,540.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher M. Smith sold 103,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $2,281,007.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 534,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,804,648.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,683,721 shares of company stock valued at $433,350,962.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $1,017,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 4.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 11,216 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 9.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,481,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,718,000 after purchasing an additional 130,714 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 6.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 873,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,710,000 after purchasing an additional 49,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at about $17,942,000.

About Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

