Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

OTIS has been the subject of several other research reports. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.44 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.44 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.43.

Shares of OTIS traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.35. 87,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,495,318. Otis Worldwide has a 1-year low of $58.77 and a 1-year high of $92.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.64.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $194,116.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $140,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

