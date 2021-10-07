Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Otonomy, Inc. engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in the otology market. It develops therapeutics for treatment of inner and middle ear disorders. The Company’s product candidates under development includes AuriPro to treat pediatric patients with middle ear effusion; and OTO-104 for the treatment of patients with Ménière’s disease. Otonomy, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

OTIC stock opened at $1.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.03. Otonomy has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $6.98. The company has a current ratio of 11.25, a quick ratio of 11.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $98.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.00.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.07 million. Otonomy had a negative net margin of 20,278.95% and a negative return on equity of 67.24%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Otonomy will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTIC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Otonomy by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 88,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Otonomy by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 129,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 8,151 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Otonomy by 25.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 47,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Otonomy by 88.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 11,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Otonomy by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 11,204 shares during the period. 63.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Otonomy

Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.

