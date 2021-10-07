Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Otonomy, Inc. engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in the otology market. It develops therapeutics for treatment of inner and middle ear disorders. The Company’s product candidates under development includes AuriPro to treat pediatric patients with middle ear effusion; and OTO-104 for the treatment of patients with Ménière’s disease. Otonomy, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Shares of NASDAQ OTIC opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.25, a quick ratio of 11.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Otonomy has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $6.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.03. The stock has a market cap of $98.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.00.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Otonomy had a negative net margin of 20,278.95% and a negative return on equity of 67.24%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.07 million. Analysts forecast that Otonomy will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTIC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 88,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 416,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 66,136 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,856,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,383,000 after purchasing an additional 925,551 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Otonomy by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 52,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Otonomy in the 1st quarter worth $217,000. 63.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.

