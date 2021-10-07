Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,370,000 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the August 31st total of 5,390,000 shares. Approximately 8.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 841,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days.

In other Owens & Minor news, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 92,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $3,539,624.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,482 shares of company stock worth $5,128,885 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 53,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 39,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OMI traded up $0.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.20. 3,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,118,838. Owens & Minor has a 1 year low of $21.76 and a 1 year high of $49.16. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 45.79%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Owens & Minor will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is currently 0.44%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OMI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

Further Reading: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.