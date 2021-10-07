Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Owens & Minor, Inc. is a global healthcare solutions company dedicated to Connecting the World of Medical Products to the Point of CareSM by providing vital supply chain services to healthcare providers and manufacturers of healthcare products. Owens & Minor provides logistics services across the spectrum of medical products from disposable medical supplies to devices and implants. With logistics platforms strategically located in the United States and Europe, Owens & Minor serves markets where three quarters of global healthcare spending occurs. Owens & Minor’s customers span the healthcare market from independent hospitals to large integrated healthcare networks, as well as group purchasing organizations, healthcare products manufacturers, the federal government, and healthcare patients at home through the Byram Healthcare subsidiary. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Owens & Minor from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.50.

OMI opened at $31.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.86. Owens & Minor has a 1 year low of $21.76 and a 1 year high of $49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.20.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 45.79% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Owens & Minor will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.44%.

In other news, Director Robert J. Henkel bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 92,010 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $3,539,624.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,482 shares of company stock valued at $5,128,885 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 26.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,998,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,001 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 90.5% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,353,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,888,000 after acquiring an additional 643,214 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,041,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 1,183.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 520,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,016,000 after buying an additional 479,597 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,549,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,227,000 after buying an additional 453,000 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

