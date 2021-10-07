Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Position Trimmed by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,919,538 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 111,285 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.17% of Oxford Industries worth $288,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 466.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

OXM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. increased their price objective on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Oxford Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

NYSE:OXM opened at $91.17 on Thursday. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.12 and a fifty-two week high of $114.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.00.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.91. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. Oxford Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently -92.82%.

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

