PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $7.00 Per Share

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of PACCAR in a report issued on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $7.00 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PACCAR’s FY2023 earnings at $8.05 EPS.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research upgraded PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.82.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $81.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. PACCAR has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $103.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PACCAR by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.