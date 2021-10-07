Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Northland Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $66.00 to $57.00. Northland Securities currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Pacira BioSciences traded as low as $47.12 and last traded at $47.27, with a volume of 22187 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.45.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PCRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pacira BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet raised Pacira BioSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth $12,834,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 182.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 51,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.3% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,102,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 8.4% during the second quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 115,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,999,000 after purchasing an additional 8,895 shares during the last quarter.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.07.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 34.60%. The business had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

