Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Short Interest Update

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, an increase of 33.1% from the August 31st total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 578,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PKG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.11.

Shares of PKG stock opened at $141.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.59. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $110.54 and a one year high of $156.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.20%.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $361,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total value of $2,142,189.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,519,961.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,262,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,525,144,000 after acquiring an additional 82,146 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 5.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,442,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $606,011,000 after buying an additional 220,051 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 20.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,974,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $538,172,000 after purchasing an additional 667,673 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,487,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,858,000 after purchasing an additional 12,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.3% during the second quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,306,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,285,000 after buying an additional 6,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

