Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $22.56

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.56 and last traded at $22.57, with a volume of 47296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.32.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.32 and its 200 day moving average is $29.09.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $382.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.04 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 20.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAAS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 281.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. 44.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pan American Silver Company Profile (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

