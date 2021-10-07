Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $117,000 Stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,125 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 468.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 134.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 4,187 shares during the period. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on DOC. Robert W. Baird downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

DOC stock opened at $18.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.49. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $16.48 and a 1-year high of $20.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 58.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.81.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $112.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 87.62%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

