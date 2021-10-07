Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,085 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEGA. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pegasystems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,211,000. Foxhaven Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,119,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000,000 after purchasing an additional 528,008 shares during the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,613,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,534,000 after purchasing an additional 380,135 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 813,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,976,000 after purchasing an additional 373,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in Pegasystems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,621,000. Institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEGA opened at $124.63 on Thursday. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.06 and a 52 week high of $148.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 778.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.51 and a 200-day moving average of $128.64.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.72. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $325.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.76%.

In other Pegasystems news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total transaction of $146,543.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $66,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,274 shares of company stock valued at $303,648 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Pegasystems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.20.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

