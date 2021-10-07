Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,781 IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,781 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in IRadimed during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in IRadimed by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in IRadimed by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 38,673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in IRadimed by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of IRadimed by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. 38.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IRadimed stock opened at $32.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $405.14 million, a PE ratio of 88.89 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.44. IRadimed Co. has a 12 month low of $20.68 and a 12 month high of $40.51.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 million. IRadimed had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 12.95%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IRadimed Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total transaction of $30,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $641,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,631,649. 48.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital raised their price objective on IRadimed from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised IRadimed from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered IRadimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

