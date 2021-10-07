Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,449 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 371,117 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 370.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,700,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,290 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,890,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,733,000 after acquiring an additional 115,686 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,771,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,494,000 after acquiring an additional 58,251 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,753,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,975,000 after acquiring an additional 33,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 1,376.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,320,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,486 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FHB opened at $29.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.93. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $30.80.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $180.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.60 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.16% and a return on equity of 10.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.72%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FHB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Hawaiian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.10.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

