Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Hits New 52-Week High at $15.59

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.59 and last traded at $15.23, with a volume of 5461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.05.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bankshares upgraded Paramount Resources to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. National Bank Financial raised Paramount Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. CIBC lifted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$15.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paramount Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.34.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.016 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%.

About Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF)

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

