Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Short Interest Up 29.8% in September

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,200 shares, a growth of 29.8% from the August 31st total of 74,100 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 29,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

PKOH traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.33. 22,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,707. The stock has a market cap of $308.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.36. Park-Ohio has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.07.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.90 million. Park-Ohio had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 4.30%. Research analysts anticipate that Park-Ohio will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKOH. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 26.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 62.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 7.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 185.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,221 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Park-Ohio in the first quarter worth about $307,000. 51.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PKOH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Park-Ohio from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Park-Ohio from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.

