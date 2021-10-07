Parkland Co. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Parkland in a report released on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.53. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.23 billion.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 target price on shares of Parkland in a research report on Monday, August 16th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Parkland from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$49.00 target price on shares of Parkland in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$48.40.

PKI stock opened at C$35.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$5.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.78. Parkland has a 1 year low of C$32.18 and a 1 year high of C$45.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$37.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$38.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.103 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from Parkland’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Parkland’s payout ratio is presently 179.32%.

In other news, Senior Officer Christy Elliott sold 10,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.08, for a total value of C$394,394.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,956 shares in the company, valued at C$74,484.48.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

