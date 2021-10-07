Patrick T. Hagerty Sells 500 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Stock

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $24,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:PFGC opened at $48.58 on Thursday. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $31.69 and a 1 year high of $59.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.52 and a beta of 1.71.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.86) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PFGC. Barclays started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.44.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFGC. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the second quarter worth $347,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,343,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,215 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $13,103,000 after acquiring an additional 36,195 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,828,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 422.3% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 444,222 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $21,540,000 after purchasing an additional 359,173 shares in the last quarter.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

