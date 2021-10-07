Paul Sandland Sells 3,960 Shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:DPH) Stock

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:DPH) insider Paul Sandland sold 3,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,828 ($63.08), for a total transaction of £191,188.80 ($249,789.39).

Shares of LON:DPH opened at GBX 4,792 ($62.61) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.19 billion and a PE ratio of 93.96. Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 3,132 ($40.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,525 ($72.18). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5,060.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,444.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.34.

Get Dechra Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a GBX 29.39 ($0.38) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This is a boost from Dechra Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $11.11. This represents a yield of 0.63%. Dechra Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.69%.

DPH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 3,600 ($47.03) to GBX 4,400 ($57.49) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Liberum Capital boosted their price target on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 3,110 ($40.63) to GBX 3,960 ($51.74) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians worldwide. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Dechra Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dechra Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.