Paul Sandland Sells 3,960 Shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:DPH) Stock

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:DPH) insider Paul Sandland sold 3,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,828 ($63.08), for a total transaction of £191,188.80 ($249,789.39).
Shares of LON:DPH opened at GBX 4,792 ($62.61) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.19 billion and a PE ratio of 93.96. Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 3,132 ($40.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,525 ($72.18). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5,060.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,444.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.34.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a GBX 29.39 ($0.38) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This is a boost from Dechra Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $11.11. This represents a yield of 0.63%. Dechra Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.69%.
Dechra Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians worldwide. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.
Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?
Receive News & Ratings for Dechra Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dechra Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.