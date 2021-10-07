PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Trading Up 8%

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM)’s stock price was up 8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.79 and last traded at $8.79. Approximately 26,988 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,017,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.14.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PAVmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of PAVmed in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of PAVmed in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Get PAVmed alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.09. The stock has a market cap of $748.50 million, a P/E ratio of -16.05 and a beta of 0.31.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Research analysts predict that PAVmed Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAVM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PAVmed by 135.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,354,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505,787 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PAVmed by 478.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,221,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,979 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in PAVmed in the second quarter valued at about $5,091,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PAVmed by 16.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,037,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,837,000 after purchasing an additional 574,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PAVmed by 91.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 497,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.81% of the company’s stock.

About PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM)

PAVmed, Inc is a commercial-stage technology medical device company, which engages in the commercialization of medical technologies. It operates through the following divisions: GI Health, Minimally Invasive Interventions, Infusion Therapy, and Emerging Innovations. The GI health division comprises of EsoGuard esophageal DNA laboratory developed test, EsoCheck Esophageal Cell Collection Device, and EsoCure Esophageal Ablation Device with Caldus technology.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for PAVmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAVmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.