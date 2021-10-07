PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) CEO Sells $100,176.24 in Stock

PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) CEO Mark Newcomer sold 38,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total transaction of $100,176.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mark Newcomer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 4th, Mark Newcomer sold 2,462 shares of PaySign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,532.00, for a total value of $6,233,784.00.

NASDAQ:PAYS opened at $2.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $134.94 million, a P/E ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.18. PaySign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $6.22.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.65 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PaySign, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYS. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in PaySign during the 2nd quarter worth $185,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of PaySign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of PaySign by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 42,196 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of PaySign by 206.7% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 40,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 26,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of PaySign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $381,000. Institutional investors own 19.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PAYS shares. DA Davidson upgraded PaySign from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised PaySign from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $3.50 to $3.75 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PaySign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

About PaySign

PaySign, Inc engages in the provision of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications. It specializes in corporate incentive products, payroll cards, general purpose re-loadable cards, and travel cards. It markets its prepaid solutions through its PaySign brand.

