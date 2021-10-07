PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Short Interest Up 23.4% in September

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 253,000 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the August 31st total of 205,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 113,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCB traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,922. The stock has a market cap of $289.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.93. PCB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.77 and a 52 week high of $21.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.69 and its 200 day moving average is $17.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $24.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.40 million. On average, research analysts forecast that PCB Bancorp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from PCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PCB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCB. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in PCB Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 96.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $156,000. 33.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

