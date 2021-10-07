PCHAIN Price Hits $0.0457 on Major Exchanges (PI)

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. PCHAIN has a market capitalization of $37.27 million and approximately $3.44 million worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PCHAIN has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar. One PCHAIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0457 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00049846 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $123.86 or 0.00230198 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.67 or 0.00103468 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00012061 BTC.

About PCHAIN

PI is a coin. Its launch date was March 29th, 2019. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,611,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 816,469,012 coins. PCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/@PCHAIN . The official website for PCHAIN is pchain.org . PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is the world’s first native multi-chain system supporting EVMwith original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It will make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Buying and Selling PCHAIN

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PCHAIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

