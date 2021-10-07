PEAKDEFI (PEAK) Market Cap Reaches $301.21 Million

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. Over the last week, PEAKDEFI has traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PEAKDEFI coin can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000571 BTC on popular exchanges. PEAKDEFI has a total market capitalization of $301.21 million and approximately $556,278.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PEAKDEFI alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00050142 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $126.47 or 0.00233478 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.59 or 0.00104468 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001848 BTC.

About PEAKDEFI

PEAK is a coin. It was first traded on October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 1,345,888,108 coins and its circulating supply is 974,030,059 coins. PEAKDEFI’s official website is marketpeak.com . The official message board for PEAKDEFI is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

Buying and Selling PEAKDEFI

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEAKDEFI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PEAKDEFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PEAKDEFI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEAKDEFI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.