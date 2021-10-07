Peanut Price Reaches $0.27 on Top Exchanges (NUX)

Peanut (CURRENCY:NUX) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Peanut coin can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000488 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Peanut has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. Peanut has a total market cap of $2.55 million and $378,009.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00047765 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.70 or 0.00229603 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.22 or 0.00101869 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Peanut Coin Profile

Peanut (NUX) is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,476,069 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

Peanut Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peanut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peanut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peanut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

