Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 724 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,204 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 70.7% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 78.5% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on PPG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Susquehanna upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.43.

PPG opened at $146.75 on Thursday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.52 and a fifty-two week high of $182.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.47. The company has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.40%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.