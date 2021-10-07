Penserra Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) by 132.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,352 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arrival were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Arrival in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,938,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrival in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,061,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrival in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arrival by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,551,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,028,000 after acquiring an additional 625,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Arrival in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,413,000. 8.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Arrival in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARVL opened at $12.68 on Thursday. Arrival has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $37.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.21.

Arrival primarily focuses on the production of commercial electric vehicle vans and buses. It has operations in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.

