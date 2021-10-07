Penserra Capital Management LLC Makes New $434,000 Investment in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Stem in the second quarter worth $15,136,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Stem during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,307,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Stem during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,207,000. Salient Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stem during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,170,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Stem during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,938,000. 40.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STEM opened at $21.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Stem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $51.49.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.34 million for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Stem in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Stem in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Stem from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Stem in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

