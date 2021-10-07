Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 22,333 Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 78.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,333 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iRobot were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRBT. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iRobot in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iRobot by 230.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of iRobot in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iRobot by 25.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iRobot in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iRobot stock opened at $80.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.23. iRobot Co. has a 1 year low of $71.10 and a 1 year high of $197.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.13 and a 200-day moving average of $94.77.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $365.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.40 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 6.84%. On average, equities research analysts expect that iRobot Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total value of $1,000,073.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Keith Hartsfield sold 4,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total value of $337,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut iRobot to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised iRobot from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

