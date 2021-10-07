Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 38,623 Shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) by 54.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 38,623 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Desktop Metal were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Desktop Metal by 199.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,394,499 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,535,000 after buying an additional 4,258,133 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Desktop Metal by 81.3% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,868,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,483,000 after buying an additional 837,500 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Desktop Metal during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,367,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 255.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,412 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,130,000 after purchasing an additional 729,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 6,144.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 936,654 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,956,000 after purchasing an additional 921,654 shares during the last quarter. 44.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DM opened at $6.82 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 0.39. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $34.94.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $18.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Desktop Metal in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Desktop Metal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Desktop Metal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.63.

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

