People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800,000 shares, an increase of 42.3% from the August 31st total of 9,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

People’s United Financial stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.79. 3,786,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,412,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. People’s United Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.23 and a fifty-two week high of $19.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.39 and its 200-day moving average is $17.30.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that People’s United Financial will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 1st were paid a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBCT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 10,976.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 267.4% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. 70.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PBCT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

