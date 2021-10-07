PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $154.96 on Thursday. PepsiCo has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $159.63. The company has a market cap of $214.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.77.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PepsiCo stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

