PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
NASDAQ:PEP opened at $154.96 on Thursday. PepsiCo has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $159.63. The company has a market cap of $214.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.90%.
In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PepsiCo stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.
PepsiCo Company Profile
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.
