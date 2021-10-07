Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $134.00 price target on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Perficient is the leading digital transformation consulting firm with unparalleled information technology, management consulting, and creative capabilities, Perficient and its Perficient Digital agency deliver vision, execution, and value with outstanding digital experience, business optimization, and industry solutions. Their work enables clients to improve productivity and competitiveness; grow and strengthen relationships with customers, suppliers, and partners; and reduce costs. Its solutions include big data and analytics, technology platform implementations, commerce, enterprise content management, portals and collaboration, management consulting, custom applications, business integration, business process management, and customer relationship management, among others. “

PRFT has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Perficient from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Perficient from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Perficient from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.83.

Perficient stock opened at $119.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 88.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.98 and its 200-day moving average is $86.09. Perficient has a fifty-two week low of $37.42 and a fifty-two week high of $123.63.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $184.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.73 million. Perficient had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.43%. As a group, analysts expect that Perficient will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Perficient news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $3,550,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Wimberly sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,014,435.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,919 shares of company stock valued at $5,033,784. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRFT. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Perficient in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Perficient by 227.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 344 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient during the second quarter worth $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient during the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Perficient by 130.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 892 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

